Ronald Reagan once quipped, “The most terrifying words in the English language are ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.’” Candidate Elizabeth Warren said these famous words aren’t as terrifying as, “I’m from the government and I don’t care.” She’s not even close. The most terrifying words in the English language are, “Congratulations, President Warren.”
Bryan Rogers,
Richmond
***
Looking back at things like 6th Street Marketplace, the Redskins training camp and other failed endeavors: Considering the downtown redevelopment idea, I think of the politician’s famous line, “When the bills come due, I’m long gone.”
Mike Walton,
Henrico
***
In 1920, Congress passed Prohibition. In 2019, Virginia proudly announced that it has just sold more than $1 billion of alcohol. What a difference 100 years makes.
J.W. Eads,
Manakin-Sabot
***
Let’s just name Jeff Davis Highway “Route 1/301.” That is what it is and will eliminate confusion for navigation. Also, let’s identify schools as “P.S. 1, P.S. 2,” etc., and that will remove any cause for argument in the future so we will not have to constantly be concerned with name changes, depending on who’s in charge.
Frank Hale,
North Chesterfield
***
How wonderful to hear Democrats acknowledge what “deplorable” Americans have always known: Obama-Biden policies did not work and reform was desperately needed. President Obama’s greatest legacy is the election of Donald Trump.
Mary Stella,
Midlothian
***
In 2016, Trump used the Machiavellian strategy of dividing to conquer. For success in 2020, progressives need a strategy that will sew America back together.
Ernest Irby,
Henrico
***
Apparently, California politicians see cigarette smokers as a larger threat to the state than heroin addicts. The state legislature easily passed through one house a bill to ban filtered cigarettes. The plastic found in filters is believed to be a larger threat to the environment than the free needles provided to addicts and left all over the streets. The taxpayers supply a clean needle for the next fix.
Alan Pillow,
Glen Allen
***
Diversity is not our strength. Diversity is important and should be appreciated. Our strength is our commitment to freedom.
Jerry Ballard,
Midlothian
