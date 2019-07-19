There is a virus that has swept across the nation and is becoming a global epidemic. No age or race is spared. It is the “you know” virus. People so infected seem to have an uncontrollable compulsion to insert the phrase “you know” after every third or fourth spoken word. The more severely infected will stutter a series of “you knows” in a row. It seems more prevalent in individuals who are talking faster than they can think. This “you know” virus seems more virulent than the “like” and “really” viruses of the, you know, past.
Joseph R. Toler,
Richmond
***
Regardless of what you think of Megan Rapinoe, she was very specific about her reason for not going to the White House, if she was invited. She did not make up some phony excuse about a conflict with her schedule.
Roland Leimann,
Henrico
***
A minority of Americans oppose a citizenship question on the census. It’s a given that counting noncitizens would increase Democratic representation nationwide. I have a question — why should illegal foreign nationals have any say in U.S. elections or lawmaking?
Tom Eaton,
Chesterfield
***
Interesting story on July 14 about reducing car thefts. Far more interesting was that the word responsibility, in any form, was not used one time. One might have the legal “right” to keep a firearm in one’s vehicle. But with that right comes responsibilities.
Jim Connors,
Richmond
***
Allocating resources based on a population smaller (citizens only) than the actual population of an area will decrease federal resources for everyone in that area — including citizens who do, indeed, benefit directly or indirectly from the larger total population allocation. The noise around President Trump’s failed efforts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census will decrease participation by many families, both citizens and noncitizens. Those who have supported having a citizenship question on the census will likely regret what they wished for once they live with the consequences of fewer federal dollars allocated to programs where they live — due to the undercount. Visit www.census.gov for interesting details about how we all add up.
Susan Landsidle,
Henrico
***
The United States and states in particular are doomed when more people have an interest in continuing mistakes than in correcting them. And as long as one party thinks it can gain ground by not correcting things there will be no progress.
Mike Walton,
Henrico
***
To Donald Trump and to his supporters, remember this: People of color arrived to these shores exactly 400 years ago. We aren’t going anywhere.
Art Bailey,
South Chesterfield
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.