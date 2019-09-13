A “woke” couple has brought a federal lawsuit against Virginia’s requirement that a marriage certificate applicant indicate the applicant’s race. Since we are going to be so “woke,” why indicate the applicants’ genders either?
H. V. Traywick Jr.,
Richmond
***
The national Democratic Party has generally opposed statewide voter ID laws to prevent illegal voting and now strongly opposes President Donald Trump on more stringent border enforcement to prevent illegal immigration. In the words of our Founding Fathers, is this a party to which we should pledge “our lives, our fortunes and our sacred honor?” Something to think about this November.
David Edmunds,
Midlothian
***
No one likes to pay utility bills, but I can’t object to paying Dominion Energy 93 cents more a month if it helps improve the grid and move away from fossil fuels. My and your grandchildren will appreciate it.
Marvin Rosman,
Henrico
***
Remove the Confederate name from the Lee Bridge. Replace it with: Whatever Speed You Wanna Do Bridge.
Michael Boykin,
Richmond
***
“No problem”? I did not know there was a problem. I just said “Thank you.” Whatever happened to “You are welcome”?
Greg Cuenin,
Midlothian
***
Am I missing something here, or is it true that only baldheaded men drive convertibles with the top down?
John Holley,
Richmond
***
The governor’s new diversity director position looks like just another defense for him to not address his blackface incident head-on and it’s costing taxpayers new money to boot.
Bob Putney,
Richmond
***
Believing what the Taliban officials at the peace negotiations say is like believing I’m from the IRS and I’m here to help you.
Tony Trexler,
Hopewell
***
Each year we witness horrendous damage done in tornado- and hurricane-prone areas. It seems logical to rethink building codes, use of stronger building materials and employ better architectural and engineering methods in those areas.
Al Schalow,
Midlothian
***
If my Tesla runs out of juice on Interstate 95, where do I go for a can of electricity?
Brian Regrut,
Midlothian
***
Thank goodness for Bill Lohmann’s wonderful features. They always make me feel better about our world.
Donna Purcell Mayes,
Colonial Heights
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.