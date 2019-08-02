Richmond Police Chief William C. Smith, an excellent choice!
Bruce Tyler,
Richmond
***
The federal government is going to resume executions. The ACLU says it is “out of step” with other nations. Wrong! Our government is in step with Iran, North Korea, China ....
George Somerville,
Richmond
***
Is prejudice really the behavior of the few preventing the acceptance of the many?
John Wetlaufer Sr.,
Mechanicsville
***
Dear President Trump: Thank you for the tribute you paid to Jamestown and to Virginia. Thank you, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, for being so gracious to welcome the president to our home. What a shame Gov. Ralph Northam and others were not so. As the president said, Jamestown and Virginia laid the foundation for our state and all of America. We have provided eight native-born presidents and let us hope that in the future we will once again send a Virginian to lead America and show everyone the way to be gracious to all who do not believe in America. God bless Virginia and America.
Zady Edwards Carlton,
Cohoke
***
This president, who has repeatedly shown utter disregard for America’s justice system, American values of diversity and respect for all, the role of Congress, the role of our free press or the need to protect our democratic elections from foreign attacks, did not deserve to be invited to Jamestown.
Ben Ragsdale,
Richmond
***
The reason that we don’t have a federal privacy law in this country is that most of the people who use social media don’t care about privacy. If they did, they wouldn’t use social media.
John Clark,
North Chesterfield
***
I have asked before: What are the plans the Democrats have to handle the migrant and illegal immigration situations facing our country. So far all I have heard from them is, Trump-Trump-Trump-Trump-Trump. I would ask again but I am absolutely certain their answer would still be, Trump-Trump-Trump-Trump-Trump. So therefore they apparently have no plans at all except to continue blowing their orchestra of “Trumpets” and their tune has become a very sour note indeed.
Jim McBride,
North Chesterfield
***
Our U.S. debt totals $22 trillion and increases at $440 per second. Will any of the 2020 congressional candidates speak to this issue?
Frank Mountcastle,
Richmond
