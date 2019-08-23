The only thing that’s going to cause a recession is all the silly talk about a recession.
Terry Mitchell,
Hopewell
***
If someone is enough of a danger to themselves or others to the point of having their firearms taken from them under proposed “red flag” laws, then they are too dangerous to be out on the street.
Norman Damon,
Henrico
***
All of the Democratic presidential candidates are racing to the left, leapfrogging over each other to promise more and more “free” stuff. But to a politician, “free” is just a euphemism for “someone else will pay for it.” So be careful what you wish for, because you could end up as that “someone else.”
John Kmec,
Chesterfield
***
After filling my car with gas I continued down Midlothian Turnpike on the afternoon of Aug. 16. A car honked its horn at me and I put my window down. The driver indicated my gas cap and gas cap door were still open. Since we were stuck in a traffic jam, the passenger hopped out and closed it for me. I did thank them at the time but nice — thank you.
Judy Van Fossen,
Richmond
***
Some people work for a living. Others vote for a living. Think about it.
James M. Trent,
Henrico
***
Women will truly never be equal as long as they’re smarter than men.
Mike Giletto,
Henrico
***
Thank you, Michael Paul Williams, for stating the obvious so well about riverfront development as an economic booster in Richmond. When I moved here from St. Louis/Nairobi, Kenya/Chicago in 1981, after three weeks I said, “From now on, when I say home, it will be Richmond, Va.” Any place that had the combination of the James River and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts within its city limits was a place I wanted to call home. That was 38 years ago and I am still enjoying both amenities.
Elaine Lidholm,
Richmond
***
I strongly concur with the Your Two Cents statement of Aug. 12 by Frank Hale of North Chesterfield. Just name Jefferson Davis Highway U.S. 1 or U.S. 301 to eliminate confusion. Also identify schools as “P.S. 1, P.S. 2” etc. to remove any cause for argument in the future.
John Lenzi,
Glen Allen
***
It’s amazing how many people speak on the condition of anonymity about something that they weren’t authorized to reveal or speak about. So much for character and ethics; they must not matter anymore.
Tony Trexler,
Hopewell
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.