On Wed., Sept. 11, the Richmond World Affairs Council is hosting Chitralekha Zutshi at The Jefferson Hotel. Zutshi, a professor of history at the College of William & Mary, will speak on “Kashmir: History and Politics.”
The recipient of several fellowships, Zutshi has spoken and published widely on Kashmir and is the author and editor of several books on the subject, including the edited collection “Kashmir: History, Politics, Representation.” She serves on the International Advisory Board of South Asia: Journal of South Asian Studies and is chair of the South Asia Council of the Association of Asian Studies.
The Times-Dispatch is able to offer a limited number of tickets to our readers. If you are interested in attending, please contact Miriam Hamilton of the World Affairs Council at (804) 934-9000. The lecture will be held in the Empire Room at The Jefferson and will begin at 5:45 p.m. Guests should arrive by 5:30 p.m.
Please stop at the registration table and let the staff know you are a guest of The Times-Dispatch.
