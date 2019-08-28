Adult day care provides needed socialization
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Chris Gentilviso’s recent editorial, “Caring for Our Elders,” highlighted the need to engage younger generations in developing solutions for our increasing elderly population, including careers in home care. Elder care, however, can take a variety of forms, including options such as adult day services. Adult day centers provide care for older adults during the day, allowing them to continue living at home in a family setting while providing reliable daytime respite and support to family caregivers, whether they work at home or outside the home. Even with an engaged younger population, the increasing need for elder care (and the smaller number of young people in the workforce) will likely mean worker shortages. While in-home services generally mean a 1-to-1 ratio of caregiver to recipient, adult day care provides multidisciplinary, professional care in a congregate setting. Just as important, by providing regular social interaction and activity for participants, adult day care also helps address the real concern of elder isolation and loneliness. The National Institutes of Health’s Institute on Aging concluded that social isolation and loneliness among older adults is linked to higher risks of conditions such as high blood pressure, obesity, depression, cognitive decline, Alzheimer’s disease and even death.
As a society, we will need a variety of options to meet the challenges presented by our changing demographics and will need to engage all segments of our population in developing these options. There is no “one size fits all” solution. I applaud the Richmond Times-Dispatch for bringing this discussion forward in our community.
Paula Desel.
Immediate Past Chair, Board of Directors,
Circle Center Adult Day Services.
Richmond.
