COD

Churchill’s words worth remembering

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In this current political climate, it might be wise to remember one of Winston Churchill’s observations: “We do not war primarily with races as such. Tyranny is our foe, whatever trappings or disguise it wears, whatever language it speaks, be it external or internal, we must for ever be on our guard, ever mobilized, ever vigilant, always ready to spring at its throat.” Wisdom is ageless.

Paul Kelley.

West Point.

