City should preserve memorials on public land
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Jackie Kruszewski and her mother, Patty, know the unbearable grief shared only by those who have lost a child, or a close sibling, and they have turned their voices to advocacy in the hope that they can help prevent the unspeakable from falling upon another family as well.
On a recent beautiful Sunday, we joined Patty Kruszewski — a close friend for seven years who offers her time and energy to numerous nonprofit organizations — on the hillsides of Hollywood Cemetery at her daughter Lanie’s gravesite. The walking tour she led us on wove among the gravesites of more than a dozen young adults and children whose stories are kept alive with passion and detail by Patty, someone who understands the pain the various families bear. Her participation in numerous support groups (and outreach to others who have lost a child) has lent great comfort and support to many who grieve.
Patty’s and Jackie’s indefatigable advocacy against cellphone usage while driving serves as a reminder to all of us in Virginia — as does a white bicycle at the site of a tragedy never to be forgotten.
We agree with calling upon Richmond City Council and those “empowered by the people” to take appropriate action to preserve ghost bikes and similar memorials on public property. Instead of removing ghost bikes and articles of remembrance, it is incumbent upon us as citizens to compassionately support the upkeep of the site and promote the message that “It is a memorial. It’s a way to remember … but it’s also a reminder …” so that another family wouldn’t have to experience the unbearable pain that Lanie’s family has had to endure.
Replace the ghost bikes. Preserve memorial sites.
Think and remain attentive when you’re behind the wheel.
Dan and Nancy Heller.
Richmond.
