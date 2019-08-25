Exhibit pays tribute to Shenandoah Valley
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Recently, I went to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture to view the galleries. Though I enjoyed them all, one stood out: Andrei Kushnir’s “Oh, Shenandoah: Landscapes of Diversity.” The exhibit is an elegant continuation of Thomas Jefferson’s “Notes on the State of Virginia” through another medium and with focus on one particular region. The paintings capture the difficult terrain and deliver the brilliant flora of the valley. But the artist receives the great majority of praise for his choice of how to bring forth the numerous cultures that came to inhabit it. Eschewing the human subject almost entirely, the artist chose to represent them through their work, as man-the-maker. Agricultural progression is shown and explained; homes of the wealthy and working class reside frame-by-frame; and colleges with various missions are illustrated. Severalty exists in each, from German to Scots-Irish to the plethora that entered and turned the garden into their home. The ornamentation of a church or the height of a barn’s roof reveals the values, perceptions and ingenuity of the people who settled between the slopes. A viewer might believe that he is standing before a painting completed nearly two centuries before, but he is mistaken: These are contemporary works infused with history. To anyone who enjoys traveling on U.S. 11 and wishes to better understand the hamlets that sprout along the way, I highly recommend Andrei Kushnir’s exhibit.
Thomas Ellen.
Richmond.
