Focus on early childhood
to boost learning skills
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
An article in Sunday’s RTD reports that more than one in four public school third graders are falling behind in reading. The article goes on to suggest that hiring reading specialists in kindergarten through third grade is a potential solution.
Data from Richmond Public Schools shows that many children already have fallen behind by the time they enter kindergarten and identifies the areas where many of these children live. Other research has shown that 80% of brain development occurs in the first three years of life. That development depends on the health of the mother during pregnancy and stimulating activities during the first three years of a child’s life.
Many other states and regions have invested heavily in early childhood education, prenatal care, postnatal care and family home visiting as well as child care availability, quality and cost. In many cases, they have found that these investments pay off by improving reading ability in the early grades, reducing the need for intervention and both educational and behavioral specialists. In many cases, the investments in early childhood education and care reduce the cost of education as well as improving results.
Ways to improve early childhood support for children and families include nurse-family partnerships that provide support in prenatal and postnatal care. The Virginia Early Childhood Foundation supports and lobbies for early childhood. Smart Beginnings coordinates efforts to ensure every child enters kindergarten ready to learn. RVABasics is a resource available to everyone involved with caring for preschoolers. Improving availability, quality and cost of child care is important.
It is time for Richmond to invest in early childhood care and education, increasing the number of children entering kindergarten ready to learn, reducing the need and cost of specialist support in the schools and increasing the number of children who read at grade level in third grade.
The return on investment will be well worth the effort.
Adrian Luxmoore.
Richmond.
