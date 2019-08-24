Help for those
with brain injuries
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
This week, the RTD had two articles about devastating brain injury on the front page: the death of Jason Sisson at the Piedmont Regional Jail and the challenges faced by Davison Chapman after he was hit by a car. Sadly, brain injury is not an unusual occurrence in Virginia; it is estimated that more than 28,000 injuries occur every year, and there are nearly 300,000 people disabled as a result of those injuries.
While people who sustain severe brain injuries usually receive rehabilitation for those injuries, those who receive “mild” brain injuries often do not. Undiagnosed and untreated brain injury has been documented as a risk factor for behavioral health challenges, homelessness and involvement with the justice system. Research is demonstrating the long-term impact of repeated blows to the head, as can happen in a domestic violence assault and through involvement with sports.
“Mild” injury isn’t mild, and it’s not likely to show up on a CT scan. For those who might know or suspect they are dealing with the effects of brain injury, the Brain Injury Association of Virginia offers help, hope and healing. For more than 35 years, the Brain Injury Association, the only statewide organization for those whose lives have been impacted by this devastating injury, has provided education, support and customized resources for those who don’t know where to turn.
Contact us at www.biav.net or (804) 355-3748.
Anne McDonnell.
Executive Director,Brain Injury Association of Virginia.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.