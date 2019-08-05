Kids could teach today’s
politicians a thing or two
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Games children play often mimic games played by politicians. Older readers may remember a schoolyard game called “King of the Mountain.”
Our “mountain” was a truckload of topsoil trampled into a solid mound. The goal was to get to the top of the hill, count to 10 and be declared King of the Mountain. Teacher supervision ensured that physical and verbal contact stayed within acceptable bounds.
As in politics, we formed team alliances to plot strategy for dethroning and replacing the reigning king. Cheers erupted, similar to election night outbursts, when the strategy resulted in victory. And, like politicians, we knew that remaining in power could be short-lived.
The most important lessons we learned from the game could certainly be of benefit to today’s political candidates: Play hard — but fair. Keep the smudges of dirt encountered to a minimum. And, win or lose, return to class as friends.
Al Schalow.
Midlothian.
