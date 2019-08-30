Lawmakers must support waterways plan
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
What does it take to get an effective, comprehensive plan for clean water? In the past, it took a burning river in Ohio to help get the Clean Water Act passed to help clean up rivers, streams and bays.
Will pets tragically dying from an innocent dip in a pond or numerous cases of people being sickened from swimming or fishing in our rivers be the pivotal moments for fully implementing the final phase of the Clean Water Blueprint — the Watershed Improvement Plan 2025 — for Virginia?
Gov. Ralph Northam has presented a stringent plan, if fully implemented, that can end tragic deaths or debilitating illnesses from our water.
It can support fishing, recreation and industry with sustainable strategies.
Alas, it can’t happen without the support of our elected representatives, and it is our duty as citizens to urge their vote to protect our life-sustaining waterways.
Daphne Cole.
Blackstone.
