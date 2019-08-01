Military bands provide
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Recently, a brass quintet from the Richmond-based 380th U.S. Army Band serenaded a World War II veteran of the “Battle of the Bulge” fame and his family performing various musical selections. This Army veteran being honored was a grad of the famed Juilliard School of Music in New York. He performed on the trumpet for U.S. presidents from Harry Truman to Bill Clinton. He even played beside entertainer Frank Sinatra.
The vet’s name is Morton “Mort” Gutoff, age 97. It must have been a thrill for him to have had these talented musicians from Richmond perform in his home for the family.
I salute all military bands made up of talented men and women everywhere. I, too, served with the United States Army during the Vietnam crisis as a bandsman. My outstanding moment from the 1960s was being able to participate in the funeral band for Gen. Douglas MacArthur, an outstanding leader of World War II.
As great entertainment for the entire family, I encourage Richmond metro area residents to support the many free concerts given by these outstanding military musicians. The services of all military music personnel should be appreciated by us to enjoy the fruits of their labor.
Robert “Bobby” J. Spiers Jr.
Henrico.
