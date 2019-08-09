Music an important part of education and life
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am a product of Richmond Public Schools, graduating in 1969 from Thomas Jefferson High School, where I was captain of the Cadet Corps Band. I played trumpet and baritone horn from the fifth grade until graduation. It would be 40 years before I played again.
My career of choice made me a longtime bureaucrat, where oftentimes government revenues would decrease, and budgets would become tight. During those times, I would look at music and arts funding and think it was not very valuable and should be eliminated to free those funds for more important programs.
My career was successful, in no small part to Richmond schools teaching me the three R’s: reading, writing and arithmetic. In 2009, when I returned to playing in, believe it or not, the Thomas Jefferson Cadet Corps Alumni Band, I realized how wrong I had been about music and arts funding. I found my retirement activity and passion: playing music. Richmond Public Schools had indeed taught me a fourth R: retirement. What I had learned so long ago and had not practiced for so long, amazingly became that which now has given me a whole new life. The fourth R: something I never realized as a student, nor as a bureaucrat in those budget-crunching times. As a parent, I encouraged my children to play, but not as aggressively as I could have. (I will make up for that with grandchildren.) I am not alone, as many of my music groups have musicians who are retired and are having the same experience as me.
Hopefully, parents, school administrators and teachers, elected officials and students will embrace my experience and realize that music — the arts — do indeed have value and should be offered, despite any temptation to eliminate. What would I be doing now without that fourth R?
Lawrence Haake III.
Midlothian.
