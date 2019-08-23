NASCAR profile shows
true sportsmanship
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
After reading Randy Hallman’s eloquent case for NASCAR to find Matt DiBenedetto the opportunity to continue driving — and in a better car — I found myself rooting for this young man, clearly one of the good guys. How refreshing to read about a sports figure who acts with such class, especially in the face of adversity. What a fantastic example of sportsmanship to hold up for others. I love stories like this and hope you will follow up to let us know that NASCAR did indeed listen. I’m a DiBenedetto fan.
Lloyd Osgood.
Richmond.
