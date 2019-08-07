Navy Hill proposal offers
many possibilities to city
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The just-unveiled Navy Hill development proposal has the potential to fuel a veritable renaissance in a neighborhood that has long been underutilized, and it also creates a flow of sustaining revenue that will support Richmond schools, housing, transportation and culture well into the future. And that’s not all. Those of us who work in the region’s travel and tourism industry, which contributes $2 billion to the local economy each year, are particularly excited at the plans for a new arena, especially when you consider that sports tourism is one of our biggest economic drivers. Just as importantly, the prospect of adding more than 500 hotel rooms to that corridor of the city has us eager with anticipation. While the Greater Richmond Convention Center currently brings in more than $45 million in meetings and conferences to the region annually, the fact is we could be doing more — perhaps exponentially more — were additional downtown hotel rooms available. As we learn more about the details of the proposal, we hope that the Richmond City Council and the public will appreciate the game-changing possibilities that this plan represents not only for tourism, but RVA as a whole.
Jack Berry,
President and CEO.Richmond Region Tourism.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.