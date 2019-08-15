COD

Newspapers are rudder

of the information ship

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

America is a young country compared to our peers. We grew as a nation watching the governments of other countries go through convulsions trying to govern themselves. We felt secure.

Now our country has gone into convulsions trying to govern itself. The reasons for this are too long to list, but the primary failure is the descent into psychobabble. When newspapers were our primary source of information, readers learned to think. We now have instant electronics that enable thoughtless people to express themselves 24 hours a day, seven days a week to thoughtless listeners. News — true or fake — is the new opium of the masses, and our country is suffering trying to adjust to a chaotic information system. Newspapers are the rudder on the information ship. Read and grow stronger.

J.W. Eads.

Manakin-Sabot.

