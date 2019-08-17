Reader finds much to like
in the pages of the RTD
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
This morning I was reminded once again why I love receiving the Richmond Times-Dispatch each morning.
When I turned to the second page of the paper, I was treated to an article with the headline “Adversity is no roadblock for recent graduate who persevered in college.” Of all the wonderful features in the paper, Bill Lohmann’s column is one of my favorites. This story tells of Thyraellis Howard and her struggles to receive a college degree. It is an inspiring and interesting read. If you missed it, it was in the Aug. 15 edition of the paper.
The feature stories are only one of the reasons I love the Richmond Times-Dispatch. I also love the coverage of the VCU men’s basketball team, the Letters to the Editor, Dear Abby, and the Nation & World section. I guess I pretty much like everything about the paper. My recommendation is that everyone should get a subscription to the Richmond Times-Dispatch to enjoy this gem of the publishing world.
Valerie Cox.
Powhatan.
