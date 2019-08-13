COD

Reader grateful for acts of kindness

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

My deepest thanks to the person who picked up my wallet from the Costco parking lot in western Henrico County. I am truly grateful to you for your honesty and concern. Sincere thanks also for the Costco employee who called to say the wallet had been found. When life throws you a major curve, it is wonderful to know that there are angels among us willing and able to do the right thing. This means so very much. I hope both of the people who helped me also will experience the kindness of a stranger sometime soon.

D.K. Daughtrey, Henrico.

