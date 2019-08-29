Reader grateful for
return of lost license
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In July of this year, I lost my driver’s license somewhere. After looking everywhere, I went to the Department of Motor Vehicles and went through the painful process of getting a Real ID. I eventually would have done so anyway. But the real purpose of this letter is to thank the person on Dyer Lane in Richmond who found my license and took the time to mail it back to me.
I had recently moved so the license was mailed to my old address and eventually forwarded. There was no name in the return address and I unfortunately mangled the street number when I tore open the envelope. I just wanted to say “thank you” to the good person in RVA for going out of his or her way for a stranger. There still is hope for all of us.
Deborah Cooper.
Glen Allen.
