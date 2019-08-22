Reader offers kudos to Richmond bus drivers
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I’ve been riding the bus in Richmond for a while, and it is my opinion that the bus driver is a real hero in our community.
I think a “Bus Driver of the Week” segment would make for great local news.
We should take pride in their great service to the cities and counties of Virginia.
Richmond’s bus drivers are the best.
Eric Miller
Richmond.
