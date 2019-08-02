COD

Reading obituaries can touch strangers’ hearts

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In the mornings, I often have little time to peruse more than the front section of the newspaper before going to work. Come noon, though, while waiting for my lunch to heat up in the office kitchen, I make my way over to a table where I find a copy of The Times-Dispatch. I scan through the national headlines before reaching the obituaries, where I slow down and read every word. It’s a habit I picked up from my elderly mother, who, at 98, has had her share of loss. Most are for those who have lived long lives, and it’s bittersweet to read about their careers and passions. Some have their time on earth cut short, and I can sense the sorrow their families must feel. But in both cases, abundant love is conveyed by the families. These souls, now gone, have touched many, including strangers like me.

Heidi M. Nunnally.

Richmond.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription