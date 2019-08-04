Reading the newspaper integral to daily life
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
After returning home from a trip to Mexico, I was asked on numerous occasions what I enjoyed about my trip. Each time I reflected on the question, invariably the first thought that came to mind was what I didn’t like.
What I didn’t like was the fact that I did not have my newspaper. I missed my newspaper.
I have had the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and before its demise the Richmond News Leader, constantly and consistently in my life for more than 60 years. I can still see my mother managing to pull together money to pay the newspaper delivery boys who would arrive on the weekends for payment. They would tear a square little receipt from their books.
I often have thought of going the digital newspaper route but I would miss turning the pages and being able to cut out some articles worthy of keeping.
There are times when I hold my newspaper (or a book) in my hand that I think of my ancestors who, if it were known they could read or write, would have been whipped, lynched or killed. It is for that reason that I hold steadfastly to having the real McCoy.
I send this letter to thank you for the value and insightful and thought-provoking information you bring. Over the years, I have not agreed with some stances taken by the RTD but I must say that I have seen change and the inclusion of more diverse commentators to your staff.
As I walk to my newspaper box each day to retrieve my paper, I remain eager to read of the happenings that will be revealed. For that I am truly appreciative.
Nadine C. Wingfield.
Henrico.
