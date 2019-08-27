Return War Horse statue
to its place of honor
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The War Horse statue that was located in front of the former Virginia Historical Society always made me feel a bit sad as it represented the sacrifice of innocent animals that suffered as the result of a civil conflict. It looks much sadder now as it has been relegated to the rear of the building in the parking lot of the newly renamed Virginia Museum of History & Culture.
As a docent at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA), I was fortunate enough to get to know Tessa Pullan, the artist who created this bronze memorial. I was in the process of writing a tour of her bronze model of “Christmas Goose,” which Paul Mellon donated to the VMFA. In my communications with her, I got to know the wonders of her talents and what an accomplished artist and amazing individual she is. You can be assured that I will not tell her where her beautiful creation is now located.
This statue is not associated with the unrest created by the statues of people who are honored for their military works, but it is a memorial to the ones that suffered innocently at the time of civil unrest.
Let’s put this marvelous statue back where it belongs, where it can stand proudly as a solemn reminder of sacrifice as it was intended.
Sonny Darnell.
North Chesterfield.
