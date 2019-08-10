Second Amendment, gun reform compatible
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The RTD is again ablaze with stories of people demanding greater control of firearms in this country. This is part of the normal pattern after there is a mass shooting(s). Condemnations, thoughts and prayers, and calls not to “politicize a tragic event,” along with presidential visits round out the routine. We have seen it before, and we will see it again.
The first three words of the Second Amendment are “A well regulated …” so it was not the intent that ownership of arms was to be completely unfettered. The right to bear arms shall not be infringed, but that does not mean there shall be no controls. It must be well-regulated. There are currently all kinds of restrictions on arms. In Richmond, I cannot walk down the street with a broadsword on my back, as the blade is considered too long. Yet, I can walk down the street with an assault-style rifle over my shoulder. I do support the Second Amendment, and grew up hunting and with firearms. We had shotguns and bolt-action rifles. We had no need for semi-automatic weapons, and certainly not assault-style rifles and extended magazines. Such weapons can be strictly regulated without infringing on anyone’s rights.
We also must consider the rights of the nation as a whole. The rights of the people slain by assault-style rifles is far greater than anyone’s right to own one, and I am sure that the authors of the Bill of Rights did not intend for mass murder and terrorism to be accepted as collateral damage. Without a semi-automatic weapon, the death toll of recent shootings could not be so high. You cannot kill nine people in 30 seconds with a bolt-action rifle. We need to be reasonable and balance people’s right to own arms, and people’s right not to be slaughtered by domestic terrorists.
John Vance.
Chesterfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Good letter, Mr. Vance.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.