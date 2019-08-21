Show respect for those with whom you disagree
Editor, Times Dispatch:
I applaud Hugh Harris for his recent Letter to the Editor. Yes, most of us can use an “intermission” from all of this political “negative input,” which Harris says is “sucking the joy from daily existence.” I, too, am searching to understand the causes of our current culture of contempt and to “recapture the positive.” Arthur C. Brooks, in his book “Love Your Enemies: How Decent People Can Save America From The Culture Of Contempt,” presents an enlightened and hopeful discussion of this topic. He insightfully details how we have arrived at this age of political contempt and how this contempt brings us further discord and personal unhappiness; but, more importantly, he presents guidelines for finding common cause through respectful, cooperative dialogue. Brooks agrees that we need an “intermission” from what he terms the “outraged industrial complex” where contempt and disdain incubate. But additionally, he writes, we need to learn to “disagree better,” by actively engaging respectfully and warmheartedly with those with whom we disagree, realizing that healthy disagreement in a democracy is the source of our strength. We urgently need to move in this direction.
Rita Siegmund.
Chesterfield.
