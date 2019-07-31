St. Andrew’s School
a model for success
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Recently, I was lucky to attend the Carol Wingo Dickinson Thought Leaders Series. The topic was “Cradle to Career: Equity and Social Justice in Early Childhood Education.” This series is put together by St. Andrew’s School with the “goal of building relationships that strengthen the greater Richmond community through the lens of equity and social justice.”
The discussions of social justice and equality in our public education for our children was an important topic of the evening.
As we all know, Richmond Public Schools need more resources for its children. We need to find ways to build inclusiveness as well as strong transitions from preschools to the school systems. This should be available to all children in a respectful, hopeful and positive way. It is a civic responsibility. What might we all try to do to address this? I believe that we can have schools where all our children are successful if we all work together. St. Andrew’s School has done just that. Let’s get our school board members to visit St. Andrew’s School and work together for our children.
Jane B. Fain.
Richmond.
At that school, do they have chaos in the classrooms that nobody, not teacher, not principal, can solve or can even be allowed to try to solve? Does that chaos exist in other schools? Can reform measures succeed as long as that chaos is blocking the way? Where there is chaos, does it actually stem from home environments?
