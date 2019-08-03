State of affairs would
sadden Washington
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The scars on Virginia from the horrific gun violence in Virginia Beach, at Smith Mountain Lake and at Virginia Tech mean little to the political class as demonstrated by the the conduct of the General Assembly leadership in the recent special session to address gun violence in our state.
The state is in pain as families from all walks of life and all corners of the state deal with the death of family members, friends and and neighbors to gun violence. We are a society in decline as we watch the political parties continue their fights with each other for political gains regardless of the issues confronting us.
Is there any hope for our future? I would urge all to read George Washington’s farewell address to our young nation.
Washington warned us then about the perils political parties could bring upon us. Washington would be saddened about the state of affairs in his beloved Virginia.
Rodger Provo.
Fredericksburg.
