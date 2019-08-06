Urban renewal plan
spurs many questions
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The recent news stories about Mayor Levar Stoney’s (and at least one major corporation’s) plan for urban renewal have enough blank spaces to fill this reader’s mind with questions that deserve answers.
Here are a few: (1) Will the housing be fully integrated? That is, will all the neighborhoods provide positive settings and population mixes (economic, racial, lifestyle) for all families? Cities like Seattle are teaching us that positive settings are necessary for the successful development of aspirations for all families and their children. (2) Will development bring in a new pre-K and K-12 public school to the downtown area? The area has previously been home to at least one public school. Why not a model school to serve the families that are projected to live in the downtown area (and beyond)? A facility accessible for dreams and job opportunities in the government, art, music, transportation and business communities. (3) Along with development of educational opportunities, will the plan include accessible sports venues for such healthful activities as skating, tennis, swimming and field sports?
Other questions abound, but let these early ones be enough to stimulate creative thinking about the face and future of dynamic urban life in central Virginia.
Elizabeth Smith.
Richmond.
