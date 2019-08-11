WWII reprints enlighten son on dad’s war experience
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Other readers already have noted in Letters to the Editor how much they enjoy the reprints of historic newspaper front pages. They have extra meaning to me as my father, Al, and three uncles served in World War II (all survived). The articles I watch for are those pertaining to action in North Africa, Sicily and Italy.
My dad and my Uncle Ted were both drafted in 1942. After boot camp, both were shipped to North Africa. At that time, things were not going well for the Allies, so my dad and uncle were sent as replacements for a 34th Infantry Division desperately in need of more men.
After surviving combat in North Africa, they were part of the invasion of Sicily. Following that, they took part in the invasion of Italy at Anzio. Then the battle at Monte Casino and on up to northern Italy. These were all horrendous battles.
My dad came home with the Mediterranean Theater ribbon with five battle stars after 30 months overseas. Dad and my uncles shared little about their experience so, except for my dad’s Eisenhower jacket with the ribbon on it, I did not know much about what they went through on a day-to-day basis.
The daily reprints in the RTD almost always have a snippet about that theater of the war, and it is the first thing I look for every morning when the paper is delivered.
Thank you for helping me fill in the blanks as all four of these fine men have passed on and their personal memories are gone forever.
Richard Castanet.
Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.