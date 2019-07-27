COD

‘A Look Back at Fronts’

brings history to life

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I love the feature “A Look Back at Fronts” in your paper. Mostly, I like the news of the battles of World War II.

Specifically, I couldn’t wait to see the battle for the Marianas Islands that took place in June 1944. Serving aboard the USS Haraden (DD-585), my father participated in that battle, and there it was in print. Next month we’ll read about the USS Chicago (CA-136) and its shore bombardments of Honshu and eventually the occupation of the Tokyo Bay area. My father was there, too, serving on the newly constructed USS Chicago. How proud I am of his service. Regrettably, I never thanked him. His service and that of thousands make it possible to wake each day and thank God for a beautiful day and the freedom to enjoy it.

Thank you for including this feature in your paper. It gives us a taste of what life was like during those hellish years of World War II. It seems unimaginable, a virtual smorgasbord of terror, and we must not forget. Thanks to your paper, we are reminded of the important anniversaries of WWII as well as the accounts from those who lived it. God bless all those who served, as well as the survivors who still give witness.

Doreen Davis Peay.

Mechanicsville.

