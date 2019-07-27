‘A Look Back at Fronts’
brings history to life
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I love the feature “A Look Back at Fronts” in your paper. Mostly, I like the news of the battles of World War II.
Specifically, I couldn’t wait to see the battle for the Marianas Islands that took place in June 1944. Serving aboard the USS Haraden (DD-585), my father participated in that battle, and there it was in print. Next month we’ll read about the USS Chicago (CA-136) and its shore bombardments of Honshu and eventually the occupation of the Tokyo Bay area. My father was there, too, serving on the newly constructed USS Chicago. How proud I am of his service. Regrettably, I never thanked him. His service and that of thousands make it possible to wake each day and thank God for a beautiful day and the freedom to enjoy it.
Thank you for including this feature in your paper. It gives us a taste of what life was like during those hellish years of World War II. It seems unimaginable, a virtual smorgasbord of terror, and we must not forget. Thanks to your paper, we are reminded of the important anniversaries of WWII as well as the accounts from those who lived it. God bless all those who served, as well as the survivors who still give witness.
Doreen Davis Peay.
Mechanicsville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(8) comments
Thanks for your letter. I too look at it daily and am anticipating in early August the date my Father was captured by the Germans in the counter attack at Mortain in France and continuation on through his liberation from Stalag 3c in Poland by the Russians. Hopefully you and the RTD staff will ignore the haters who for some reason took issue with this being COD worthy.
Somebody at the RTD editorial section probably has a dislocated shoulder from patting him- or herself on the back. No doubt that this describes an interesting section—I often look at it—but COD honors?
I can't believe that the writer of this saccharine-filled letter was made Correspondent of the Day!!! It has little or no educational or political value to any of your readers. My message to that person in control of the editorial page comes from Henry Fielding's novel THE HISTORY OF TOM JONES: “Your ignorance, as the great Milton says, almost subdues my patience.”
Nice quotation, ma’am. But you need to say it into a mirror. I almost never agree with several of the regular commenters in this forum, but I’ll bet we all agree that what you wrote here is appalling.
Sorry if you're offended by the truth about the person who edits the RTD's editorial page!
Lord knows you don't have to read and comment about it. I doubt you will be missed.
I’ll send her that mirror.
Linda Freeman - I see a letter thanking RTD for presenting a series of historical pieces. What is the substance of your comments except that you aren't interested in the subject?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.