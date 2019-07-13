Both political parties guilty of same sins
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Within the not too distant past I have heard or read each of the following words or phrases used by state and national politicians describing people in the other party: liar, opportunist, outrageous, cowardly, shameful, disappointing, scandalous, frustrated, farce, partisan, election-year grandstanding, ignoring the will of the people, and the list goes on. Were these the words of Democrats or Republicans? Yes. Are they accurate? Yes.
Depending upon the topic, each party accuses the other of exactly the same sins. Don’t they see the irony and hypocrisy? Do they think that we the people are too ignorant to recognize it or too apathetic to care? It is like two pots calling the other black when they are both utterly charred by their own transgressions. It is no wonder both parties’ approval ratings are so low. For many, it is not so much about gridlock as it is honor and integrity. Do not accuse your adversary of that which you yourself are repeatedly guilty of and at the same time expect to be held in esteem. You will not be, today, or ever. You may think the ends justify the means. But they do not. For what will it profit, to sell one’s soul for a mess of pottage?
Kirby D. Smith.
Midlothian.
I constantly hear whining about how bad our two-party system is and how we need to change it. Of course, mention to someone the idea of voting for a third party (Libertarian, Green, Constitution, Socialist or whatever) and they usually say, "But they can't win." Maybe they might have a chance if everyone who felt that way actually did change their vote.
Kirby D. Smith ……. One party’ sins, the party whose lying Queen was sent to pasture, along with Obama’s legacy, has set a new precedent on lying, outrageous, cowardly, shameful, disappointing, scandalous, frustrating, farce, partisan, election-year grandstanding, investigating non crimes, and ignoring the will of the people, and the list goes on ..,. all for the purpose of getting even with Trump. Their sins will be atoned for in 2020, and be completely deserved. Hallelujah, and period.
The pot and kettle principle applies enormously strongly throughout history in our two-party system. It applies now. Agreement so far. The problem is that we have a president who exists completely outside the norms and expectations and practices and traditions of everything in American history. It is completely bogus to establish any equivalence whatsoever between him and anything else in our history. In this forum, we have people who persist in proclaiming that all of his critics in every way are simply sore losers about the election. But that is simply false. For people in the middle, much of what he does policywise is just stuff that gets done by Republicans. None of us in the middle scream and yell and jump up and down about those things. But that is not what we are jumping up and down and screaming about. For heaven’s sake, this is not a hard thing to understand. This president is undermining the social compact itself. That is not a pot and kettle situation. It is a one-off in American history.
