Cigarette tax increase unfairly targets the poor
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Mayor Levar Stoney’s 50-cents-per pack tax on cigarettes proposal that Richmond City Council passed recently went into effect. I call it the city’s attack tax on the poor. There are thousands of people in the city, none of whom hang out in the inner circle of any of these elected officials, who will feel the crippling ramifications of this tax increase as they continue to feed their addiction to nicotine by smoking cigarettes. To think that a huge wave of poor people or others of limited means will quit smoking over this tax increase is naive.
A former heroin addict friend of mine told me kicking cigarettes was harder for him than kicking heroin. And many likely will resort to buying cheaper, more lung-incinerating brands, which will send them to early graves. Raising revenues through exorbitantly taxing people’s addictions is neither wise nor compassionate.
Joey Matthews.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(7) comments
In the past, TIME magazine once a year included the most effective and important new inventions in a special issue (they have since discontinued the practice). The best new cars, the best ways to cut waste, the best new electronics and so on. In one of their last editions they enumerated the most important advances in medicine and listed increased cigarette taxes as the single most effective ways to reduce the incidents of lung cancer, including the statistics to back up their claims. I don’t know to what degree new taxes were responsible for reducing smoking, but I am sure it did a bit. In some states a pack of cigarettes costs $10, that is 50 cents per cigarette. Like it or not, but I would suspect that some people are kept from lighting up by that.
Joey Matthews …. if the rich were the only one's taxed on cigs, how would you get anyone to quit smoking something that will kill you? Also …. are you saying that poor folk’s are expendable, or just too dumb to quit buying something that will kill them? Hallelujah, and period.
Behavior modification by taxes is a government way of trying to make you healthier. They don’t have the courage to ban the harmful product to make everyone healthier but they can make it too expensive for poor folks to participate in using the product......if you have the money go ahead and enjoy your cigarettes!
Larry, Richmond's cig tax has absolutely nothing to do with behavior modification or even with encouraging a healthier lifestyle. The City gov is not a benevolence society. No, this was an easy tax to impose, upon people who have little clout and can't fight back.
They attempt to sell the tax in the name of reducing smoking as a health issue!
The lottery is also a tax on the poor & people who are bad at math.........but the politicians will never get rid of it.
And they now allow slot machines for ‘horse racing’ to raise money for millionaire horse owners to possibly race their million dollar horses all financed by lower income gamblers!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.