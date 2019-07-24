Climate policy stalemate
puts public health at risk
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Times-Dispatch recently reported that more than 1,000 Virginians experienced heat-related illnesses in July. Four individuals died, including an infant, because of heat.
Scientists recently confirmed the triple-digit temperatures we just experienced will be the new normal, not a freak occurrence. In the coming decades, Virginia will likely see around 30 days of heat indexes of at least 100 degrees, extreme and dangerous heat that’s felt much more significantly in urban areas like Richmond.
With increased heat comes heightened risks to public health and safety. Without serious and swift action to address climate change now, more and more lives will be lost. Period. This is the cost of inaction.
With federal climate policy moving in the wrong direction and with obstructionists in Virginia’s General Assembly standing in the way of progress here in the commonwealth, it’s clear we need significant and drastic change across the board.
This begins in 2019. Only a handful of seats at the statehouse stand in the way of passing a bold, forward-looking climate action agenda.
Virginians have the chance this fall to elect leaders committed to expanding clean, renewable energy and taking steps to significantly cut our carbon footprint across all sectors.
I urge all Virginia voters to educate themselves on candidates’ stances on climate change and support candidates committed to addressing this crisis when they head to the polls in November.
Nothing short of our lives and the lives of our loved ones are at stake.
Abdul Montazir.
Henrico.
