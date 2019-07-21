COD

Declaration is clear: ‘all men’ means everyone

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I would like to take the opportunity to give a friendly reminder: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Please note the words in the preamble of the Declaration of Independence: “all men.” It does not say “Americans.” It does not say “’legal immigrants.” It does not say “white people.” It does not say “Christians.”

“All men” means everyone.

If we are serious about the values we supposedly cherish, then we would do well to remember that regardless of how a person (or a group of people in a “super scary” caravan) come here, they are entitled to basic human dignity. Leaders who fail to recognize that right to basic human dignity should be replaced with others who do.

Jon Buckner.

Stanardsville.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription