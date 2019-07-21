Declaration is clear: ‘all men’ means everyone
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I would like to take the opportunity to give a friendly reminder: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Please note the words in the preamble of the Declaration of Independence: “all men.” It does not say “Americans.” It does not say “’legal immigrants.” It does not say “white people.” It does not say “Christians.”
“All men” means everyone.
If we are serious about the values we supposedly cherish, then we would do well to remember that regardless of how a person (or a group of people in a “super scary” caravan) come here, they are entitled to basic human dignity. Leaders who fail to recognize that right to basic human dignity should be replaced with others who do.
Jon Buckner.
Stanardsville.
From President Lincoln, founder of the party that Donald Trump perverted: "All honor to Jefferson--to the man who, in the concrete pressure of a struggle for national independence by a single people, had the coolness, forecast, and capacity to introduce into a merely revolutionary document, an abstract truth, applicable to all men and all times, and so to embalm it there, that to-day, and in all coming days, it shall be a rebuke and a stumbling-block to the very harbingers of re-appearing tyranny and oppression." Trumpists, did you get that part about the rebuke? Careful not to stumble!
