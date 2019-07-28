Earning top ranking
took a team effort
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
How great to read that Virginia is again the No. 1 state for business in the CNBC rankings, and so congratulations to Gov. Ralph Northam and Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball, who have worked tirelessly to enhance the state’s workforce development system, broadband assets, portfolio of business-ready sites and buildings and overall business climate. Economic development is a team sport, however, so I would be remiss if I didn’t also recognize the efforts of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP), its CEO, Stephen Moret, and the Virginia General Assembly, which provided necessary funding for all of the relevant programs.
The competition in the arena of economic development is fierce and it requires a sustained commitment to excellence to achieve a No. 1 ranking. Having had the privilege to serve as Gov. Tim Kaine’s secretary of commerce and trade, when the commonwealth was recognized as the No. 1 state for business by Forbes.com in 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009, and by CNBC in 2007 and 2009, I know well the demands this work requires, and all of us in Virginia are fortunate to be the beneficiaries of the determination of the entire team mentioned above. Well done to all.
Patrick O. Gottschalk.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.