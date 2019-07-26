Get unbiased news,
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Both the unique role of the U.S. as a democracy and the impact of our nation as a leader of the free world seem to be rapidly diminishing under President Donald Trump, who seems to generally perform in a somewhat dictatorial manner. It is quite concerning that our president shows no interest in recognizing or utilizing either the information or the advice he receives from expert supporting staff, does not seem to fully understand the jurisdiction of the other branches of our government or the rule of law, and he clearly fails to instill the confidence of other nations by his frequent disturbing public statements and actions. There is even a widespread concern that he might personally trigger unwise military action without appropriate intelligence or counsel.
Some have called for impeachment proceedings because of these concerns, but this is not a meaningful solution for a host of reasons, both political and otherwise, and what appears to be the answer to this threat to our democracy is the vigorous use of our ballot box. However, a problem with this is that this solution requires both significant voter turnout and an informed electorate. Not only has voter turnout in Virginia been atrocious in all our recent elections but much of our electorate now depends on “sound bites” rather than detailed news regarding government actions, and then often from biased sources.
How then to prevent this worrisome diminution of our wonderful democracy? The answer appears clearly to be that all of us eligible to vote need to become better informed about our government actions, and from unbiased sources like PBS and our own Richmond Times-Dispatch. Then, whatever our political views, we need to turn out in droves for both local and national elections so that the democracy our Founding Fathers worked so diligently to establish continues to serve us well.
Walter Lawrence Jr.
Richmond.
