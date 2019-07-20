Immigrants contributed
to Allied victory in WWII
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Thank you for Charles F. Bryan Jr.’s insightful column on “Immigrants in the military.” It sounds like a discussion on a novel problem, but it is not.
Some 77 years ago, at the height of World War II, the British opened their ranks to immigrant refugees from Hitler’s Nazi-occupied Europe. Male and female. With a catch: In British uniform, these immigrants were only allowed to do menial jobs, such as feed the troops. We young women scoured and scrubbed kitchens and mess hall floors. We lugged big iron pots of food and served hundreds of troops each day.
No matter: When the peace bells rang, we felt that in a small way we had contributed to the Allies’ ultimate victory.
As the years pass and the world changes, so do immigrants and their needs. We, the women and girls who kept the British Army’s kitchens running during the world’s fiercest war, went on to work in offices. And we can look back on long lives of steady normalness. Peace!
Frances Nunnally.
Richmond.
