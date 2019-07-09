Let’s not return to the days of George Wallace
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We need to know our political history and reflect upon the leadership we desire to take us forward.
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., was correct in pointing out that, at a crucial point in our history, former Vice President Joe Biden sided with those who would make school desegregation more difficult. In the late 1960s, the federal courts and the U.S. Department of Health, Education and Welfare were compelling school districts nationwide to integrate. A giant advance came in a unanimous Supreme Court ruling in the 1968 Virginia case, Green v. New Kent, eliminating dual local systems and requiring substantial systemic integration. The best tool to do this, most often in urban areas, was to implement the forced busing of many students.
Busing was approved in a unanimous Supreme Court 1971 decision (Swann v. Charlotte-Mecklenburg). It was the instrument necessary to bring true school integration. Biden was not alone in opposing it. And Biden has a strong mainstream civil rights record. But it’s unfortunate that he today will not acknowledge his failure to take a progressive leadership role at that time.
It is especially important at this time that Democrats reflect modern America’s human rights values, that we recognize injustices past and present and make clear our commitment to future opportunities and equity. I remember Alabama’s Gov. George Wallace standing in the schoolhouse door and proclaiming “Segregation forever.” As a presidential candidate in 1964 and 1968, he won large numbers of white votes in both the South and the North. I never thought we would return to those days.
At the recent Democratic debates, we saw several candidates capable of gaining national approval and taking back the White House. Democrats must choose well.
Ben Ragsdale.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(32) comments
I see the comments advocating that we should have done this or that and not done busing....I think those comments were and are wistful thinking while wearing rose colored glasses...The racists were never going to give one inch on school integration....Not one inch...Schools became integrated because the federal government drug the racists kicking and screaming to integrate via busing.....All the wistful thinking ignores the actual history that made it necessary...
Mature, and intelligent folks, who have managed to get shed of the past, and their victimhood, would rather not return to the days of Obama, who made everything about George Wallace and race ….. and of course, how the left makes their fortune (votes) off of same. Hallelujah, and period.
Ben, I don't here anyone (at least not anyone except obvious kooks) declaiming, "Segregation forever." However, I hear plenty of people declaiming some version of, "White English-speaking European descendants forever."
Kenneth, I read here and elsewhere that busing was an "abomination," and cost big tax bucks, and much other criticism. I don't mean to accuse these folks of racism (much), but what I am missing altogether are suggestions of what else we could have done to alleviate segregated schools and the concomitant ills associated with systems like that of Farmville and Prince Edward County. To change as system so permeated with and based on flagrant racism required radical remedies, and busing was one of them, and perhaps the only one. I hasten to add here that I was not altogether convinced it was the right way to go it but in the absence of other suggestions I could not see what else there was to be done.
Steve Price makes a useful point below, one that I'd forgotten about. Would simply opening all enrollment to parents' choice have solved the problem? Probably not, but IMHO it would have been an improvement over the long run.
Spot on, Mr. Bradford. Well stated.
Busing was an abomination - foisted on families by "well meaning" liberal politicians and judges. Further, Ragsdale's overwrought reference to George Wallace is sophistic / alarmist and shameful. Ditto the RTD's blurb. Still, I guess we should be thankful that he left out Jim Crow and Bull Connor... baby steps.
Eaton, Ragsdale was right to call out Wallace and should have added Maddox, Faubus and the rest...There was nothing well meaning about busing...it was the Federal Governments answer to the racists who were never going to integrate schools any other way...It was a bad solution to a terrible problem.
Kleb Wrote:Oh, I get it. The racist Democrats and their segregationist mindset "caused" the sentiment that led to forced busing. I understand the motivation behind it & why some viewed it as a good idea. My view is that it was a bad solution to a horrible problem. Oddly, some schools are now even more segregated now than they were back then -- but that is another issue for a different day. I reply: Yes the racists Dems caused busing....Thing is we kicked their racist butts to the curb and they were welcomed with open arms by the GOP....
Ben Ragsdale, Good Letter...And yes Biden was wrong to oppose busing....His argument of states rights was tone deaf at best and racist at worst....Busing was a bad solution to a terrible problem. Not only Wallace but Lester Maddox and Orville Faubus and others catered to the racist segments of society....Without Busing school integration would have taken much longer...Busing did upset a lot of people but it wouldn't have been necessary if the racists has simply integrated...But no...They stood in classroom doorways and closed schools and acted just like the racists they were....The Federal government did what they were supposed to do...They forced the integration of the schools....Let's not forget those vile racist politicians and legislatures who forced the Federal Government to override there BS. OBTW Biden will not be the Dem nominee and soon he'll be retired again...
You heard it here first! Hal (aka as Carnac the not quite Magnificent) has made his first electoral prediction of the season: Biden is toast!!
Busing was incredibly destructive of neighborhoods white and black, and precipitated and greatly accelerated white flight, to the detriment of cities still today. It is wrong and unfair to suggest that Joe Biden opposed busing because he opposed integration. His civil rights record says the opposite. Barack Obama would not have chosen him as his VP twice if he had any doubts about Biden's commitment to civil rights and progressivism.
George, I'm not suggesting Biden opposed integration...What I'm saying is that the logic he used was the same logic used by people like Talmadge and Eastland in opposing Brown V Education...That was immoral and a bad political move t o reference it in 2019..
Hey man Mr. Sneed.
I mean Amen Mr. Snead. (I use dictation and I pushed the send button accidentally. Like a doofus.)
George, Busing may not have been the best method, but which method would have worked better?
Hal Jones -- I think you are spot-on about Biden being retired again very soon. Some Democrats will take joy in that - as they don't want the ticket to be "too old and too white" (which Biden & Sanders exemplify). However, others will be very disappointed if he is not the nominee because they feel he has the best chance of defeating Trump next year.
Ben Ragsdale The only thing that bussing did was annoy a lot of people, of all races and was a boon to private education.
Buckles, Busing did upset a lot of people and wouldn't have been necessary if the racists has simply integrated...But no...They stood in classroom doorways and closed schools and acted just like the racists they were....The Federal government did what they were supposed to do...They forced the integration of the schools....
It also caused a lot of families to move several miles away to avoid having their children bussed across town. There was also a lot of wasted money to buy buses and pay for more drivers, fuel, insurance and maintenance. That money likely could have been better allocated to actually improving schools, hiring more teachers and purchasing books, supplies, etc.
Kleb, If only those racist families and politicians had not closed schools, stood in class doorways with baseball bats and refused to integrate then busing would not have occurred....They're the ones who caused the federal governments hand and then whined about the solution that was enacted......
Oh, I get it. The racist Democrats and their segregationist mindset "caused" the sentiment that led to forced busing. I understand the motivation behind it & why some viewed it as a good idea. My view is that it was a bad solution to a horrible problem. Oddly, some schools are now even more segregated now than they were back then -- but that is another issue for a different day.
Jeff, to yours of 7:20: "My view is that it was a bad solution to a horrible problem." What would have been a "good" solution?
Norbert Mayr - An alternative solution would have been to allow parents to send their kids to any school within the locality. Richmond adopted it and Judge Merhige ruled it illegal because it didn't immediately desegregate the city's schools. Instead, it drove white parents from the city or into private schools, making the problem even worse. The road to hades is paved with good intentions.
I second the observation from elsewhere in this discussion that Mr. Price has contributed a worthy comment.
Kleb, If only those racist politicians and families had not closed schools and stood in classroom doorways with baseball bats to deny minority children an education then busing would not have been done. You all whine about Busing but I see nary a peep on what caused the federal to have to act.....
Norbert -- Desegregation was a noble endeavor, but it became forced integration (two completely different things). Busing was a bad idea, even if the cause was thought to be noble. It may have been seen as too little an effort, but why not have integrated schools were students went to the one closest to their home? Would it lead to a perfect "balance" of skin colors? Not at first. Nope. But eventually, people who are good neighbors & realize that others around them (of every ethnicity) can get along fine -- and it takes a generation or two to happen -- but society becomes better off organically.
Steven Price -- Well said. There are always unintended consequences to things....even if the motive is good.
Jeff, busing wasn't a "bad idea"; it was just a very inadequate immediate approach to a serious long-term problem. All of us with half a brain realized that until people of different races lived close enough together to see each other as people rather than as symbols, nothing was going to improve very much. However, although courts can mandate busing, in a free country they can't tell people where to live. And there was no one in government, at least no one anywhere near here, with enough reckless courage to start putting low-income housing in affluent areas. Yes, courts could insist that anyone wanting to rent or buy not be turned away because of race; but no court could ensure that everyone had an equal chance to buy a house, or rent one, regardless of the cost. As long as some people make a lot more money than other people -- in others words, forever -- some of us will find reasons to look down on others, and many of the others will find a way to resent the lookers.
It may not have started as a bad idea.......but it seemed to have became one.
My mother was a teacher at mostly white Westover Hills Elem. when busing was proposed, and was transferred to Mosby Middle where she taught and eventually became a counselor before she retired. I don't know if teacher re-assignments was applied widely by RPS, but busing teachers rather than students would have made a lot more sense. Another thing the court might have insisted would have been an alternative method of funding public schools while directing that serious inequities in physical plants or teacher resources be remedied with all haste. That, and mandating that any city pupil could attend any school, perhaps with transportation assistance, would have integrated the schools effectively, though perhaps not as immediately. The price paid for busing was loss of neighborhood cohesion, great disruption in the lives of parents and students, and increasing white flight, to the detriment of the City. It was a sociological boondoggle.
Kenneth, we lived in Fayetteville NC at that time and the city was starkly divided into black and white areas. Not by race, but by income and social standing. In the black areas not everybody had a car and not everybody had the time to ferry their kids to better schools across town, and that would have been required. And white parents certainly would not have taken their kids to black areas and black schools. In addition, the schools were so visibly on two levels: Black schools were run down and grimy, white schools were mostly clean and better run. Bussing may have been the wrong choice in hindsight, but I suspect it was the ONLY choice that stood a chance of bringing about change in the 1960s.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.