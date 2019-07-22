Linemen brave the
heat to keep us cool
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As we enjoyed the luxury of a cooled home the past few days, I paused to think about the noncomplaining heroes working outdoors covered in full protective clothes and rubber gloves. The linemen and their crews are called in constantly at all hours, regardless of weather conditions. Either a tree has fallen and broken a line or someone has driven into one. Situations are accessed, decisions are made, and the work is done. They can’t go home to enjoy their A/C until power is restored. They can’t be too tired, too upset at their boss, or complaining about politics to slow down their mission. Too hot to go to the mailbox? Consider a 16-hour shift outside at 100 degrees. If it’s broken, they fix it, and they move on. If the public could just pause, think for a second, and appreciate that their world and worries might be just a little less important than the job being done on top of that pole. Thank a lineman and give him a glass of lemonade.
George Thompson.
Richmond.
