On the Quidditch pitch, fine show of athleticism
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Thank you to the recent RTD Weekend section for running a blurb about the Quidditch Tournament at Glover Park in Glen Allen. A die-hard Harry Potter fan neighbor and I went. It was delightful, full of superb athletics but without the hubris of other professional sports. These were real people playing for the love of the game. And they were good.
The crowd was slight and we plopped down next to a man from Texas. He quickly figured out we were rubes. While we knew the terms — beaters, seeker, quaffle, Snitch — we were not versed in the playbook. He told us to look for the Snitch. Our eyes immediately went to the sky, because in the books and movies it flew. He explained that the Snitch was a guy who wore yellow pants and a “tail” with a tennis ball attached. The first time he threw the seeker on her back, we were appalled. She bounced back, however, grabbed the Snitch and won the match for USA.
At a break before the next match, we went on the field to take selfies with the rings. Two players approached and offered to take pictures for us. We said we’d rather have photos with them, so they called over the man from Texas, the father of one player, and he took photos of us all.
We learned that Aug. 10 is a big international game, and that next July, Virginia will host the World Cup. (We beat out Spain as the location.) Who knew that Richmond was such a hot spot for Quidditch? And who knew that high-level sports could forgo the endless advertising, allow you to bring your own drinks and snacks, and still provide a sublime athletic exhibition?
Elaine Lidholm.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.