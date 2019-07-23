COD

Spend time on James River but put safety first

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On the front page of Tuesday’s paper there is a photo of two brothers tubing in the Pony Pasture area of the James River. I am dismayed that the children are not wearing life jackets.

Every year the James River claims lives, and it would be sad if these children became another statistic because safety precautions were not taken.

Alice Milner.

Henrico.

