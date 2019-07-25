Stoney got it wrong
over Trump invitation
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In early 1974, the Von Braun Civic Center was being dedicated in Huntsville, Ala. It was a source of great pride to the people of Huntsville. President Richard Nixon had been invited to speak. He probably was not the most popular man in the country at the time. George Wallace, then governor of Alabama, was there to introduce the president. Gov. Wallace was probably not a role model for most of the country, either, but in his introduction, he said, warmly, “Mr. President, welcome to Alabama. I submit that you are among friends.”
That time George Wallace got it right. This time, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney got it wrong.
Wendell Johnson.
Midlothian.
