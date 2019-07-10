Student loan lottery
could help ease debt
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Repaying student loans is an extreme hardship for many young adults who are struggling to make a living and raise a family. These loans are inescapable. The government even has the power to deduct payments from one’s Social Security benefits. What about holding a student loan lottery to pay off or pay down some of these loans?
Graduates who elect to participate in the lottery would add $1 to their monthly loan payment and that money would be placed in a pool ($1 per chance). Every month a drawing would be held and multiple winners would receive $25,000 that could only be used to pay down their student loans. If $25,000 exceeded a winner’s loan amount, the balance could be paid out in cash. For $1 or more a month, it would be a no-brainer for a graduate to have a chance at having his or her student loans reduced or eliminated.
About 44 million students owe $1.3 trillion in student loans. The average student owes about $30,000. If there was an 80% participation rate in the lottery, the monthly pool would total $35 million before expenses. Assuming 10% for expenses, that would leave enough money for 1,260 people to win $25,000 every month.
While it wouldn’t make much of a dent in that $44 million debt, it sure would make more than 15,000 folks very happy every year by ending their ongoing nightmares.
Any solution to the student debt crisis that doesn’t use taxpayer dollars is a win-win for everyone.
Joe Seubert.
Virginia Beach.
(6) comments
The looming question is not why a random individual would dream up this hare-brained scheme but why our editors would endorse its communication as Correspondent of the Day.
"Any solution to the student debt crisis that doesn’t use taxpayer dollars is a win-win for everyone." What could be more American? Ya pays the money / ya takes your chances.
Joe Seubert ….. how about a lottery for everyhone who has more credit card debt, more mortgage debt, or more car than they can afford? Where does vote getting end, and responsibility for one's self begin" ……. OK …. after the election, or when they get rich. Hallelujah, and period.
Why not? Even the appearance of caring is better than doing nothing.
Kenneth ….. now that has to be the most well thought through speech you have ever given. I assume by “the appearance of caring”, you mean the same kind of caring that goes hand in hand with the Crisis at the Border that the doers of nothing want folks to believe Trump created in his own mind. In college, did you earn a BS, an MS …. or go all the way and get Doctored in Logic and Equality for All? Hallelujah, and period.
The Dem Socialist credo.
