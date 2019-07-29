Take action to protect Social Security account
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The July 27 editorial on Social Security fraud was correct as far as it went, but the cyber threat is greater than described.
A Social Security representative notified me by phone in early 2018 that a Social Security retirement claim had been filed in my name and asked if I had filed it. After establishing that she was in fact with the SSA, I told her that was a fraudulent claim and that I was waiting until age 70 to file. I also logged into my Social Security account online and verified that, indeed, someone had initiated a claim for my retirement benefit and also had changed my email address.
The SSA rep denied the claim and recommended that I go to socialsecurity.gov/blockaccess/ and request to block access to my account through internet or automatic phone systems, which I did immediately. This means that, since then, I have had to deal with Social Security only in their office or by phone with a human rep who can verify my identity — older, more secure avenues.
Unlike columnist Robert Samuelson, I had set up my online SSA account several years ago. The Social Security rep did not know how the hacker had accessed my account, given the SSA two-factor authentication system, which sends a one-time PIN to my e-mail address. She said these security issues are handled by the Office of the Inspector General (OIG).
I recommend that anyone close to age 62 or older either (a) open an online SSA account and sign up for “extra security,” or (b) block access, which is more secure.
Ward Waltman.
Manakin-Sabot.
