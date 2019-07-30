COD

The word ‘racist’ has lost its impact

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

“Racist” is a frequently used noun these days. It seems to have lost its once shocking meaning. In modern parlance, it seems to mean “one who disagrees.” What new word will be invented to describe the real old-school racists who exist among us and truly deserve our scorn? It will be interesting to see how the language evolves.

David Faison.

Midlothian.

