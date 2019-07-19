Throwing money at RPS has not fixed its problems
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Test score cheating scandal.
Lowest on-time graduation in the region.
Poorest principal retention than any other surrounding locality.
Poorest test scores despite highest cost per student than any other surrounding locality.
Ongoing poor administrative oversight, including undercount of ESL students.
Yet, Richmond Public Schools always needs more money.
I’m sorry, but I’m not an advocate of throwing more money at a habitual problem in the hopes of correcting the problem.
John C. Thornton.
Richmond.
