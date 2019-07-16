U.S. should mark July 20

as Moon Landing Day

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I have read newspaper and magazine stories and watched television shows for the past few weeks celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. It seems we as a nation agree that this event was a landmark not only in our nation’s history but also in world history. I applaud the praise given to the first men to leave behind our terrestrial cocoon and take humanity’s first baby steps on another celestial body.

As significant an engineering and cultural achievement as this was, however, we have not yet granted it national holiday status and I fail to understand why not. We honor past presidents, famous leaders, significant events and Christopher Columbus, the discoverer of our country (who, by the way, most likely was far from the first to “discover” America). I support making July 20 a federal holiday to be known as Moon Landing Day. I hope our political leaders make up for lost time and do what should have been done many years ago.

Stuart Napier.

Manakin-Sabot.

